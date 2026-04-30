MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The City of Miami Gardens is hosting the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Fair on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 9 a.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 N.W. 199th Street.

The event is designed to provide vital resources and programs that support and protect senior citizens from elder abuse.

According to the 2020 Census, Miami Gardens has about 18,107 residents aged 65 and older, which represents roughly 16.6 percent of the city’s 116,173 population.

Elder abuse is any act or lack of action that harms or causes distress to an older person, often occurring within relationships of trust.

The abuse involves mistreatment, neglect, exploitation or manipulation of individuals 60 years and older, where the trust is broken by family members, caregivers and friends.

Most victims remain silent due to fear, shame or dependency on the abuser.

According to Florida Courts, in Florida, about one in ten older adults. about 10 percent, experiences elder abuse in their lifetime.

Most of the victims are women.

Furthermore, elder abuse has a high mortality rate as victims have a 300 percent higher risk of death compared to seniors living in safe environments.

For more information on the Miami Gardens Elder Abuse Awareness Fair, email at astuart@miamigardens-fl.gov, or DTorres@miamigardens-fl.gov.