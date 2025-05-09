Photo courtesy of WYO

MIAMI – President Donald Trump terminated longtime Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, according to CBS News.

Hayden has been the librarian of Congress since 2016 and became the first woman and Black to hold the position.

The Trump administration sent Hayden an email informing her that her position will be terminated effective immediately.

The move was blasted by Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who said of Mr. Trump in a statement that the “unjust decision to fire Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a disgrace and the latest in his ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock.”

Hayden did not response to media request for interviews following her termination.

In a 2020 interview with CBS News, said her position showed how far Blacks have come, especially when a previous law banned African Americans from reading.

“Personally, being a person of color, it means so much because people who look like me were forbidden by law to learn to read,” Hayden said. “That means so much that here is a person of color leading the world’s largest library.”