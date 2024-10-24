U.S. Army Specialist, Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Mexican immigrant PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIPEDIA

Miami – Former U.S. President Donald Trump used a racial epithet in expressing outrage over the funeral expenses of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered in 2020 by a fellow soldier.

According to White House notes published by The Atlantic, Trump, who agreed to pay for the expenses, said, "it doesn’t cost $60,000 bucks to bury a [expletive] Mexican soldier" when he received the bill to reimburse Guillen’s family.

In addition, as his ﬁrst term drew to a close in 2020, Trump was more interested in the advantages of dictatorship and total control over the military where his orders would be followed instead of complying with the U.S. Constitution, according to reports.

"I need the kind of generals that Adolph Hitler had," Trump allegedly said in a private meeting in the White House, though some people close to him denied he made those comments.

Guillen, a 20-year Mexican immigrant, was bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier while on base in Fort Hood, Texas.

After a massive search, her remains were discovered two months later, buried in a riverbank near the base.

Her death sparked outrage across the county and was a catalyst for a national investigation into sexual harassment and abuse against women in the U.S. Army.

Trump invited Guillen’s family to the White House to personally express his condolences and offered to foot the expenses for her funeral arrangements including burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump reportedly told the family Guillen was a spectacular person and respected and loved by everybody, including the military.

Then, he made the promise: “If I can help you out with the funeral, I’ll help, I’ll help you with that. I’ll help you out. Financially, I’ll help you.”

Her family said some of the costs were covered by the military and she was buried in Houston, Texas.

About ﬁve months later when the White House received the estimated $60,000 funeral expenses, Trump reportedly became incensed and said "It doesn’t cost $60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican."

Trump then ordered his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, not to reimburse the family for the funeral costs, saying

"Can you believe it? "Fucking people, trying to rip me off."

Guillen’s family attorney told reporters her client never received any money after she sent the bill to the White House.

Trump caused another stir at the end of his ﬁrst term in 2020 when he expressed a strong desire for dictatorship and absolute control over the military, saying, "I need the kind of generals that Hitler had."

Trump reportedly wanted military leaders to be obedient only to him and not the U.S. Constitution, his denigration for military service, and his admiration for brutality and anti-democratic norms of behavior.

Trump also expressed his contempt for wounded veterans and soldiers who fell in battle.

Vice President Kamala Harris suggested Trump has disgraced himself for the Hitler comments at her residence in Washington, D.C.

The Democratic nominee said Trump is a "dangerous man" for admiring someone who killed over six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans.

"It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans," Harris said. "Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him."