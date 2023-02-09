Atlanta (AP) – Bunnie Jackson Ransom, a former ﬁrst lady of Atlanta and ex-wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson, has died, city leaders said Thursday.

Current Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that Jackson-Ransom “was an incredible force of her own.” “She was a PR wiz and marketing pro, an educator and an author,” Dickens said. “But perhaps most importantly, she was a wife, mother and grandmother.”

The mayor said he will remember her forever for her lively spirit and boundless energy.

“Bunnie loved this city and we loved her back,” Dickens said.

The Rev. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center, said on social media that Jackson-Ransom was one of her biggest supporters during her early years leading the Atlanta institution.

“She was my cheerleader and extended unwavering support during some of my most challenging moments,” said King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. “We would often have conversations about how I should show up in various spaces; she sowed seeds of wisdom and guidance into me that I will forever cultivate.” Funeral information was not immediately available.