KAREN STEPHENS IN ‘POTUS’: The award-winning South Florida favorite returns Jan. 9 – 26 to the Carnival Studio Theater of Miami’s Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in the comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world! When the president unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander in chief out of trouble. Selina Fillinger’s brilliant, allfemale farce took Broadway by storm in a star-studded production that earned three 2022 Tony Award nominations. Its regional premiere at Zoetic Stage will feature a cast of South Florida’s ﬁnest and funniest female actors. Tickets $56 – $61, call 305-9496722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

DINOSAUR DOUBLE FEATURE: The City of West Palm Beach is partnering with the COX Science Center for Screen on the Green Dinosaur Double Feature, in an ofﬁcial attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs, Friday, Jan. 10, 7 – 10:30 p.m., free, on the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St. Movie lineup: “Dinosaur,” followed by “Jurassic Park.” Call 561-822-1515 or visit events@wpb.org.

***

CUTS AND CREATIVE FUN: Join PAMM Free Second Saturdays for a free day ﬁlled with community and creativity, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., as we celebrate the artistry and community spirit of barbering in the ﬁnal days of Kate Capshaw: Exclusive Tonsorial Services. Sergei Grant, the exhibition’s muse and founder of Exclusive Tonsorial Services, and his barber crew will offer free haircuts at the museum, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. Call 305 375-3000 or visit pamm.org.

***

BICYCLE MASTER PLAN UPDATE: The City of West Palm Beach will hold a community meeting in each district to give residents the opportunity to help expand the network of low-stress bike routes to daily destinations. The ﬁrst is set for Wednesday, Jan. 16, 6 – 8 p.m., at City Hall Flagler Gallery, 401 Clematis St. Contact Mobility & Transportation Manager Jessica A. Keller at jkeller@wpb.org, or visit wpb.org/Departments/Engineering/2025-Bicycle-Master-Plan

***

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs return to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back Jan. 4 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Looking for something special to give your friends and relatives this holiday season? Look no further than the West Palm Beach GreenMarket. That’s where you’ll see a wide variety of items from more than 130 vendors. The GreenMarket takes place every Saturday through April (except March 22, due to the Boat Show), from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 100 N. Clematis St. on the beautiful Downtown West Palm Beach Waterfront.

***

MIAMI LAKES FARMERS MARKET: Named one of the top markets in South Florida, located on 6700 Main St. in Miami Lakes every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

***

THE CHER SHOW: Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six decades her unstoppable force has dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Tony Award-winning musical of her story is packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon, through Jan. 12 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Call 561-832-7469 or visit kravis.org.

***

SMALL BUSINESS BOOTCAMP: Promise Neighborhoods Broward College ﬁveweek virtual cohort for entrepreneurs, Thursdays, Jan. 9 – Feb. 6, 5 – 8 p.m. participants must live or do business in Broward County zip codes. Email bcex@broward.edu.

***

SOUTH BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL: The 9th annual edition takes place in multiple venues throughout South Beach over three days, Jan. 9-12. This year’s festival continues to celebrate the rich legacy of jazz featuring the soulful synergy of Melton Mustafa Jr. and Jesse Jones Jr. The festival also takes pride in presenting world-renown musicians who have disabilities from the entire spectrum of jazz. Many of the performances are free and open to the public and outdoors. Visit sobejazzfestival.com.

***

HAITIAN INDEPENDENCE: 2nd annual arts and culture celebration, a free family event, Saturday, Jan. 11, noon – 5 p.m. at Lauderhill City Hall, 5581 Oakland Park Blvd. Live music, food, art, dance, workshop, spoken word, poetry. Hosted by Emonde M. Prosper and Mecca aka “Gringo,” entertainment by Dony & Friends, The Roar Marching Band and more. Call 954-777-2041 or visit Lauderhill-fl.gov. to register visit Eventbrite.com.

***

SNEAKER CON: Don’t miss the ultimate celebration of sneaker culture and community. "The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth" is back in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday, Jan. 11, 12 – 7 p.m., at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd.

Visit eventtbrite.com.

***

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: The inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters, Jan. 14 – 19 at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org tickets@arshtcenter.org

***

CIRQUE KALABANTÉ: Prepare for an unforgettable journey. Inspired by daily life in Guinea, this performance shares the beauty, youth and artistry of African culture, Friday Jan. 17, 7 p.m. at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Miami. A colorful show beyond its scenery, costumes and staging, vibrating with energy and representing the strength, agility and life’s joys of young Africans. The audience will see acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, accompanied by the contemporary sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora. Call 786-573-5300 or visit mosscenter.org.

***

BEDJINE & KDILAK: Sounds of Little Haiti presents a live performance by the duo taking the Haitian music industry by storm, Friday, Jan. 17, 6 – 11 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter. Miami. Music by DJ Bugz. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

THE RUST MARKET: Lake Park hosts 100-plus vendors, vintage, music, food, Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 700 block Park Ave., Lake Park. Call 561-543-6304.

***

ARSHT GOSPEL CHOIR INVITATIONAL: Enjoy performances by collegiate, community and church choirs from across Florida as they compete for a $5,000 grand prize and a spot onstage at Gospel Fest Miami Weekend in June. Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

***

MLK SPELLING BEE: 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Spelling Bee presented by the City of Lauderhill MLK Taskforce and City of Lauderhill Parks and Recreation Department, free and open to the public. Preliminary Round, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m., Parkway Middle School, 3600 NW 5th Ct., Lauderhill. Championship Round, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill. Competing are 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students from Bethlehem Jr. Academy, Castle Hill Elementary, Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Montessori Academy, Endeavour Primary Learning Center, Larkdale Elementary, Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary, Nob Hill Elementary, Park Lakes Elementary, Plantation Elementary, Phyl’s Academy Preparatory School, Royal Palm Elementary, Thurgood Marshall Elementary, Village Elementary. Call 954-714-3238.

***

FILM FINANCING AND BUSINESS: Master Class with top pro Sean Pope, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Downtown Media Center, 168 SE 1st St., 4th floor, Miami. Visit ﬁlmgate.miami.

***

“QUINTESSENTIALLY WE”: An artist is a purveyor of truth who uses art to tell personal stories influenced by the time in which they live. That message will be on display in the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County exhibition which kicks off the Main Gallery season. Free and open to the public through Jan. 18, the exhibition will highlight works from 25 Palm Beach County-based professional artists in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building at the council’s downtown Lake Worth Beach headquarters, 601 Lake Ave. Exhibition hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Visit palmbeachculture.com/.

***

ARSHT PASS: College students can experience the Arsht Center like never before for $25 a ticket. Get exclusive access to discounted tickets to select shows including concerts, dance, theater and more. Best of all, membership is free. Enroll in the Arsht Pass college student discount program by using your college or university .edu email address. Visit arshtcenter.org/arshtpass.

***

MLK JR. SCHOLARSHIP BREAKFAST: The Palm Beach County Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee invites the community to its annual event, Jan. 20, 8 a.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. This year’s keynote speaker, Ervin Williams, Jr., a Palm Beach County native and ﬁrst-year law student at Boston College, brings an inspiring story of academic achievement and dedication to social justice. As a young advocate and a product of local MLK Jr. programs, Williams has earned numerous scholarships and accolades for his contributions to diversity and equity. Celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through community reflection, fellowship and inspiration at this cornerstone event in Palm Beach County’s annual celebrations and powerful gathering of leaders and advocates.

***

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BRUNCH: A Spady Cultural Heritage Museum signature community event, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – noon, Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Rd., Boynton Beach, featuring guest speaker Don Mizell, Esq., whose work includes developing the successful marketing strategy for creation of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday (donmizell.com/). Tickets $55 per person, $550 per table, includes a full breakfast buffet, available at spadymuseum.com/events/mlk-brunch/. Email info@spadymuseum.org, call 561279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

PETER PAN: The high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly imagined production. Tickets for the West Palm Beach engagement of the all-new Tony Award-winning Broadway classic are on sale at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, for Feb. 12 – 16, 2025, part of the major national tour (visit peterpanontour.com). Purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469 or visiting the box ofﬁce during regular hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

***

