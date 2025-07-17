THURSDAYS AT PAMM: Join Summer Sweat Series instructors Kellie and Franck on July 17, 5 – 8 p.m. for BPM Power, a signature strength and cardio experience blending music, movement, and mindful intensity. This 45-minute, all-levels workout uses resistance and mini bands to build endurance and tap into your inner power. Rooted in rhythm and fueled by community, this is ﬁtness with soul, set against the backdrop of PAMM. Before the class, enjoy a live DJ set on the terrace.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL COMMUNITY RESOURCE EVENT: Executive Medical Group of North Miami Beach is helping local families get a head start on Saturday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 39 NW 166 St., Miami. Designed to support education, wellness, and community connection, the one-day celebration will offer a range of resources and services, including backpacks ﬁlled with essential school supplies, complimentary haircuts for boys and health and wellness screenings for children. Families can also enjoy a festive atmosphere with a bounce house, face painting, games, raffles, giveaways, a live DJ, and free food and beverages provided by local vendors. The event is free and open to all families in North Miami Beach and surrounding communities on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis.

CREOLE FOOD FESTIVAL: The 4th annual event returns to Miami Beach revamped and reloaded with multiple food experiences honoring creole food, culture and cuisine on July 19 – 20 at various locations. Award-winning Black and Brown chefs from around the world will showcase the best in Creole cuisine from Haiti, Jamaica, regions such as Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, South America, and the Southern United States. Visit creolefoodfestival.com. or call 718-2131702.

AI CLINICS AT MDC: Miami Dade College is transforming how small business owners, professionals and community members engage with artiﬁcial intelligence through its series of hands-on learning sessions designed for participants with no prior AI or programming background. The next clinic begins on Saturday, July 19, and lasts four weeks, blending in-person and online instruction. Participants explore topics such as generative AI for content creation, AI-powered productivity tools, prompt engineering and responsible AI use. Each clinic blends online learning with in-person, hands-on sessions where participants work with over a dozen AI tools to produce real-world outputs, from presentations and videos to meeting summaries and creative projects. Visit tinyurl.com/nrxdsx9p

“THE BARD IN BARS”: Prepare to experience Shakespeare like never before, as a dynamic, genre-defying production conceived, written, and directed by acclaimed South Florida artist Darius V. Daughtry, will light up the stage, July 25 26, 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. show on June 26, at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Blending the rhythmic brilliance of hip-hop with the timeless eloquence of Shakespeare and backed by a stirring New Cann Chamber 12-piece live string ensemble, “The Bard in Bars” delivers a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that reimagines iconic monologues and scenes with lyrical ﬁre and musical ﬁnesse. Admission $35.40 – $59, visit browardcenter.org/events/detail/the-bard-in-bars-2025.

SUITS FOR SENIORS: Join the 2025 Scholarship Breakfast on July 26 as we celebrate student success, honor our partners, and award life-changing scholarships, Saturday, July 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marriott West Palm Beach, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd. Visit suitsforseniors.org or call 321-604-7590.

LEAGUE 101 MEET AND GREET: Meet the League of Women Voters of Broward County committee chairs, enjoy a bite to eat, and share your thoughts about the direction of our league. The event is free, so bring your friends, Sunday, July 27, 1 p.m., West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Visit lwvbroward.org.

RSVP TO AILEYCAMP: Using dance as a vehicle for developing self-esteem, creative expression and imagination, AileyCamp Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center is a free, six-week, full-scholarship summer day camp program for students ages 11 to 14 currently enrolled in a Miami-Dade County public middle school, in partnership with the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. Join the 17th anniversary celebration culminating with a presentation featuring ballet, jazz, modern, West African and spoken word performed by AileyCampers. Admission is free, ﬁrst-access passes required, reserve at arshtcenter.org/tickets/2024-2025.

PAMM DEADLINE EXTENDED: July 31 is the application due date of the Pérez Art Museum Miami’s inaugural open call for digital art commissions from the crossroads of the Americas. The program offers ﬁnancial support to produce experimental digital artwork across South Florida, Latin America, the Caribbean, and African Diaspora. Selected artists may receive awards ranging from $1,000$15,000 during an estimated 24-month period. Successful proposals will use the internet and digital processes to conceptually and practically shape their projects, including many disciplines spanning video art, augmented reality, net art, 3-D sculpture, video games, virtual reality, generative art, as well as forms yet to be discovered. Visit pamm.slideroom.com

HOTTER THAN JULY: Stevie Wonder Tribute free concert, Saturday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. A limited selection of food trucks will be available on site. Guests should bring their own blankets or chairs for seating. Visit wellingtonfl.gov/Amphitheater.

“SOLID AS A ROCK”: Join the City of Lauderhill Jamaica 63rd Independence Celebration for an unforgettable night of culture, unity and music, Sunday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Live concert features Sizzla Kalonji, Etana, Lady G, Admiral Tibet. Music by Foota Hype, Supa Sound, DJ Fergie, DJ Radcliffe. Visit lauderhill-fl.gov.

“CHILDREN OF THE LOTUS” RETREAT: Dreamcatchers for the Soul, a visionary organization dedicated to empowering children through creative mindfulness and holistic healing, has announced its transformative back-to-school experience designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit of children and families. The 12th annual retreat is taking place Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Miramar Multi-service Complex, 6700 Miramar Pkwy. This year’s theme, “Awaken the Flow: A Journey of Joy & Renewal,” is inspired by the sacral chakra, the energy center that governs creativity, emotions, relationships and self-expression. Visit dreamcatchers.ngo or contact Pema Reid at 954-558-0632 or Pam@dcfts.org.

