Miami Beach Remembers Juneteenth: Special Planting Ceremony to be Held on Friday, June 19 at 9 a.m. at Pride Park, 1809 Meridian Ave., southwest corner, to commemorate the 155th Juneteenth Independence Day, a holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States and the arrival of Major Gen. Gordon Granger to Galveston, Texas, announcing the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation. The event will include the planting of a Rainbow Eucalyptus tree to symbolize and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to Miami Beach, and an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence to reflect on the past, present and future. Attendees will be encouraged to write a positive word or message on stones that will be placed under the tree. Every Miami Beach marquee, including the Miami Beach Convention Center, Fillmore, Colony Theater and North Beach Bandshell, will don “Miami Beach Remembers Juneteenth.” Attendees should wear face coverings. The event will also be streamed live on the city’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/CityofMiamiBeach.

VIRTUAL EDUCATIONAL TOWN HALL: The Florida Legislative Black Caucus will conduct, Friday June 19, 6 p.m., hosted by state Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. and Rep. Bruce Antone. Streaming on social media, pb@flblkcaucus, or Zoom ID 824-4943-6886 /

password 397932, or call 312-626-6799 / password 397932.

PORCH STORIES, A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: The Spady Heritage Cultural Museum in partnership with the Delray Beach Library, hosts a reading of books about the topic that will be recorded on June 19 and lived-streamed. Call the museum at 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY PEACE WALK: Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m.-4p.m., sponsored by Miami-Dade Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmondson, 62nd Street and NW 17th Avenue to Martin Luther King Park.

TIKI MARKET IS BACK: The Caribbean-themed market is back for Summer Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon at the Riviera Beach Marina. Call 561-352-6626 or visit tikimarketrb.com.

FAIR FOOD IS BACK: Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, 4 to 9 p.m. June 19-21, Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, 10901 SW 24th St. Guests are asked to enter at Gate 2 on Coral Way (24th Street) and 109th Avenue. Follow directional signs to either drive through for order and pickup or to park and walk. The Youth Fair staff will take orders for pickup, thefair.me/seedo-fair_food_drive_thru.php

(NOTE UPDATES) TECHHIRE SUMMER BOOT CAMP: CareerSource South Florida (CSSF) has announced its fourth annual program designed to connect participants to a mix of accelerated learning programs such as Web Applications, Networking, Cyber Security, CompTIA A+, Gaming and Web Development. The six-week sessions continuing through Aug. 14 are available to 1,000 eligible economically disadvantaged Miami-Dade and Monroe County high school students. The sessions will be online and virtual this year due to the covid pandemic. Participants completing the program will receive a $300 stipend, with an additional $200 stipend upon passing the certiﬁcation exam and obtaining a credential. Register at techhire.miami.

FREE BOOK CLUB: Starting in July, the Children’s Trust will offer free, monthly books by mail for children from birth through their 5th birthday living in Miami-Dade County. Members receive a new book every month along with a guide for parents with activities, information and suggestions about how to share the book with their children. The books include classics, award-winners and picture books to engage even the youngest “readers.” Parents are able register children from birth until 4-½, by the texting the word “Read”, “Liv” or “Leer” to 786-460-2582 or visit thechildrenstrust.org/bookclub.

SUMMER LEARNING AT M-DCPS: The Miami-Dade County Public Schools are offering free digital programs for students to avoid the summer slide and to promote athome student learning using technology; visit dadeschools.net. Adult and Career Technical Education Programs are being implemented virtually and are open for registration; visit adulteducationworks.com or careerinayear.com or call305-558-8000. The M-DCPS Parent Academy offers a variety of resources for families to support distance learning in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole. Support lines also are in operation over summer recess, at 305-995-4357 and 305-995-7100. For continuous updates on reopening plans for schools, food distribution and other COVID-19 related news, visit covid19.dadeschools.net.

EARLY STEPS PROGRAM IS FREE FOR ALL: Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center is a not-for-proﬁt that serves more than 12,000 clients with special healthcare needs in Broward County annually and is a facility of Broward Health. Due to COVID19 fears, the area’’s youngest patients are not always getting the care they need; however, they can be treated virtually when parents seek a referral for treatment – all for free. There is no income criteria or out-of-pocket expenses for families. To initiate a referral, call Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center’s Early Steps at 954-728-1083 or Child Find at 754-321-7200. Visit childrensdiagnostic.com/early-steps/.

M-DCPS SUMMER FOOD DISTRIBUTION: The Miami-Dade County Public School district will continue providing meals to students at 50 schools on Tuesdays and Fridays. The summer hours are now from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A full list of distribution locations can be found at covid19.dadeschools.net. In support of the initiative the Miami Dolphins are donating 500 chilled, to-go meals every week for an entire year at Miami Gardens area schools, in addition to the grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches provided by M-DCPS. This donation is part of the newly-announced Miami Dolphins

food distributions at Hard Rock Stadium on weekdays.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PARKS SUMMER CAMPS: With virtual school out for the summer, students can enjoy activities ranging from art and athletics to nature. Registration on a ﬁrst-come ﬁrst served basis, visit miamidade.gov/summercamps.

PALM BEACH SPORTS CLUB DONATES MEALS: For each new membership the ﬁtness club, with locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Port St. Lucie, and Vero Beach, receives through Aug. 31, the cost of 35 meals will be donated to Feeding South Florida to support communities recovering from COVID-19. Visit palmbeachsportsclubs.com.

VIRTUAL FOTOCAMP FOR KIDS: Students will learn camera operations and edit in Adobe Lightroom/Photoshop, June 22 – August 7 at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre, City Center municipal complex, 415 Clematis St., downtown West Palm Beach. Call 561-253-2600 or visit workshop.org/calendar/virtual-fotocamp-2020/

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com