School pride, sororities and fraternities ruled as the South Florida Historically Black College University (HBCU) Picnic was held this year Saturday at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens,. The event united hundreds of alums from across the U.S., and fired up their alumni associations, while providing prospective students an opportunity to connect with current students and alumni to learn more about institutions of their choosing. The free, family friendly event is “something I look forward to attend,” said Greg Ford, Southern University and A&M College class of ’65. “Meet old friends and discover new friends at the same time." To participate in next year’s picnic, go to sfhbcupicnic.com.