Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – Ocean Aviation, backed by Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, broke ground on a new private aviation campus at Miami Executive Airport (TMB). The development represents a $67 million capital commitment, which will establish a state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate up to 400,000 square feet of hangar space across communal and private configurations, a premium terminal, and a fuel farm.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in the growth of Miami Executive Airport and South Miami-Dade,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “With this $67 million investment, 40 acres of previously undeveloped airport land will become a state-of-the-art aviation campus that brings even more travelers and businesses to our community. Ocean Aviation’s expansion is also expected to create roughly 2,900 construction jobs and 250 permanent positions for our local workforce. I’m proud to welcome Ocean Aviation to Miami Executive Airport and commend its bold commitment to our county.”

Ocean Aviation was established in 2024 with the execution of a 40-year, 40-acre ground lease at Miami Executive Airport, positioning the company to develop one of the most significant new fixed-base operator (FBO) facilities in the southeastern United States. Ocean Aviation has since expanded its South Florida footprint with the September 2026 acquisition of National Jets at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), a Fort Lauderdale FBO with more than 60 years of history. National Jets will continue to operate under its established name, and together, TMB and FLL form a dual-airport network serving the Miami–Fort Lauderdale metro.

“Ocean Aviation is an incredible vision becoming reality today,” said Romain Grosjean, Executive Chairman, Ocean Aviation. “Through my career in Formula 1 and Indycar, I’ve had the chance to work with some of the most brilliant people, and what I’ve learned is that every detail matters, even the smallest ones. This is our philosophy and why we want to set new standards for private aviation through exceptional service, thoughtful design, and operational excellence. Breaking ground at Miami Executive Airport is a defining milestone for our company — it allows us to create a flagship aviation campus built around the needs of aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments, and to set a new standard for the FBO experience in South Florida.”

The development serves the growing base of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, corporate flight departments, and international private aviation operators across the Miami metro, one of the most supply-constrained and fastest-growing private aviation markets in the United States.

“Today’s groundbreaking reflects our continued conviction in the South Florida market and our commitment to building a world-class FBO platform,” said David Chene, Managing Partner, Kennedy Lewis Investment Management. “Durable demand across the region, a 40-year ground lease here at Miami Executive, and the airport’s growing role as a general aviation port of entry make this a cornerstone asset for the Ocean Aviation platform. With a team on the ground in Miami and a platform that now includes National Jets in Fort Lauderdale, we’re proud to partner with Miami-Dade County in building infrastructure that will drive jobs and economic growth across South Florida for decades to come.”

The new development will include a fuel farm, a state-of-the-art FBO, communal and private aircraft hangars, and the relocation of the Wings Over Miami Air Museum. The project also includes a 32,000-square-foot common-use taxi lane and common-use ramp serving U.S. Customs and Border Protection, creating infrastructure designed to support more efficient aircraft movements and international general aviation operations.

At the center of the development will be Ocean Aviation’s new FBO, envisioned as a modern gateway for private, corporate, and general aviation customers using Miami Executive Airport. The facility will be complemented by communal and private hangar space, providing additional aircraft storage and operational capacity. Together, these improvements represent a substantial modernization of both the airside and landside environment at the airport.

A significant community component of the development will be the relocation of the Wings Over Miami Air Museum to a new home at Miami Executive Airport. The museum preserves and displays historic aircraft and aviation artifacts while supporting aviation education and maintaining an important connection to South Florida’s aviation history.

The project will be delivered through a design-build model led by Lemartec, with Schenkel Shultz serving as the design partner. The integrated delivery approach brings together aviation planning, design and construction expertise to develop a cohesive facility capable of supporting the specialized operational requirements of a modern FBO and aviation development.

“It is a privilege for Lemartec and the MasTec General Building Group to continue supporting Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department while helping bring Ocean Aviation’s vision to life, said Manny Garcia-Tuñón, Group President, Lemartec. “After delivering critical public infrastructure projects across the county, we are proud to partner on this transformative private investment. Ocean Aviation is setting a new standard for private aviation through innovation, service, and operational excellence, and we are honored to help build a facility that will shape the future of aviation in Miami.”