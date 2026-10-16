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MIAMI- Dariel Fernandez, Miami-Dade County Tax Collector, Issues Scam Alert Regarding Fraudulent Traffic Citation Text Messages

The Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office is warning residents about fraudulent text messages circulating throughout the community that falsely claim to be from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) regarding unpaid traffic citations.

The messages instruct recipients to click on a link or make a payment to resolve an alleged violation. These messages are scams and are not affiliated with the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office or the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Residents are urged to not click on any links contained in these messages. Instead, delete the message immediately and report it as spam.

The Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles do not send text messages requesting payment or asking residents to click on links for traffic violations.

“Our office is committed to protecting Miami-Dade residents from fraud and keeping the community informed,” said Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “If you receive one of these messages, do not engage with it. Always verify any official communication through trusted government sources.”

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and protect their personal information.

If there is ever uncertainty regarding a message claiming to be from a government agency, individuals should contact the appropriate agency directly through its official website or phone number.

For more information, residents can visit the official Miami-Dade County Tax Collector website at mdctaxcollector.gov