Photo courtesy of STOCK

By Gary A. Puckrein, PHD

Residents of Houston’s Fifth Ward live adjacent to documented creosote contamination.

The neighborhood is ninety-four percent non-Hispanic Black.

It is a state-designated cancer cluster.

Those who live there do not need a clinical trial to tell them that cancer is coming for their community.

They need a way to find it before it’s too late.

The possibility is no longer theoretical.

The NHS-Galleri study – the largest randomized controlled trial of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) ever conducted — demonstrated that a blood test can detect cancer at four times the rate of standard screening alone.

Critically, it identified cancers at Stages I and II, when treatment is less invasive, less costly, and far more likely to succeed.

Read that again. A blood draw found deadly cancers years before symp toms would have driven patients to seek care.

Across twelve of the deadliest cancers — including lung, pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal — the test drove a substantial shift toward earlier diagnosis and more than a 20% reduction in Stage IV cases by the second and third years of screening.

This matters profoundly, because 70% of cancer deaths come from cancers for which no standard screening test has existed.

For communities like Houston’s Fifth Ward, this matters.

And for the first time, there is a validated technology that can intercept the cancers that have been killing them — before symptoms appear.

The NHS-Galleri trial proved that this is achievable at scale.

The question now is whether we will build the infrastructure to deliver it, or allow communities with the highest cancer burden to wait while the rest of the system debates endpoints.

On February 3, 2026, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act became law. It establishes the federal coverage framework.

But coverage without delivery infrastructure is a promissory note.

The communities where cancer disparities are most severe are the same communities where screening access is most limited, where clinical trial participation is lowest, and where the healthcare economy has the smallest footprint.

A billing code does not build a clinic.

A coverage pathway does not train a community health worker.

A legislative victory does not, by itself, put a needle in the arm of a resident in the Fifth Ward. The NHS-Galleri trial has given us the science.

The MCED Act has given us the coverage framework. What remains is the hardest and most consequential part: building the delivery infrastructure in the communities where environmental exposure, economic disadvantage, and systemic healthcare gaps have made cancer a near certainty rather than a statistical risk.

Early detection is a medical revolution comparable to germ theory – the moment when medicine shifts from treating disease after it has caused irreversible damage to identifying it before symptoms appear.

The communities that have been failed longest by the old model deserve to be first in the new one.

The science just proved it can be done.

Now build it where it is needed most.

Gary A. Puckrein, PhD, is the President & CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum. This piece originally ran in Re alClearHealth.