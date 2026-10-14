Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home searched by the Justice Department (Photo courtesy of HOUSE.GOV)

BY NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

Federal agents searched Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home on Monday, only three weeks before the frequent target of President Donald Trump’s criticism stands for reelection in her congressional district in Minnesota.

Is this political retribution?

Trump has not been shy about wanting to use federal law enforcement to target his perceived political enemies.

He’s pushed prosecutions of former FBI Director James Comey and New York’s Democratic Attorney General, Letitia James, following earlier probes the two launched against him. Omar, a left-wing firebrand, has been a longtime target of Trump and Republicans in general.

Omar was born in Somalia and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Trump has especially targeted Somali immigrants in Minnesota, posting on social media last week that the people of the state must “fight back” against them.

The state has reeled from several federal fraud cases sometimes involving Somali-run nonprofits in Minnesota.

Many of those cases were filed by former President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. Omar is not involved in them.

Omar has long criticized Trump, and the president has likewise gone after her repeatedly over the years. Trump late last week alluded to possible action against the congresswoman.

At a rally in Tennessee on Saturday, Trump referred pejoratively to Omar as coming from a country of “crime and squalor” and suggested that Vice President JD Vance “and our people” were investigating her.

Justice Department protocol has long been to avoid legal action against politicians in the final weeks before their election.

The Trump administration’s violation of that added to Democratic criticism that this is simply political payback.

“For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations,” said a joint statement issued from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top congressional Democrats.

“Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family.”

Asked about the search, Trump deferred to the Justice Department, saying “that has nothing to do with me.”

“I’ve always found her to be very crooked, personally,” he said.

Is this about immigration?

The agents who searched Omar’s home, pursuant to a federal search warrant, were Homeland Security investigators, indicating the investigation regards immigration issues. Several Trump officials have suggested that is how they intend to pursue Omar.

Vance has suggested before that Omar committed immigration fraud. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin last month cited an “ongoing investigation” that he suggested was examining potential fraud on her family’s immigration paperwork.

“Something’s going to happen,” he said at the time.

The Department of Justice on Monday was typically tight-lipped, giving few details about the case other than saying it was a criminal investigation.

Omar became a U.S. citizen in 2000 when she was 17 years old, five years after she arrived with her family after obtaining asylum in the United States.

What happens next?

The election is in 20 days. Omar’s district in Minneapolis is deep blue and she’s in little actual peril on Nov. 3.

We don’t know enough about the next steps in the investigation. It’s likely, however, that conservatives will continue slamming Omar.

Now, however, she has one more way to hit back — by arguing she’s being persecuted by her political opponents.

In a statement on X on Monday, Omar called the search an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said. “I will not be silenced.”