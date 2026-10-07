Photo courtesy of STOCK

By ERIC FEINBERG

Advertisements for personalized GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are now as pervasive as they are dangerous.

There’s already a robust national debate about direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising.

But regardless of where you fall in that debate, everyone can agree: Ads that fail to follow even basic disclosure rules – and target vulnerable people with misleading health claims – deserve serious scrutiny and enforcement.

That concern is especially urgent in the booming market for GLP-1s.

Telehealth companies and mass-com pounding entities are driving widespread promotion of compounded GLP-1s, using marketing that can obscure the fact that these products are not FDA-approved.

Transparency is a priority this administration has rightly championed across healthcare.

It’s time the FDA and Congress held compounded GLP 1 marketing to that same standard — before more patients are misled about what they’re putting into their bodies. Compounding itself is a legitimate medical practice that allows pharmacists to tailor treatments for patients with specific needs or to fill gaps during drug shortages.

But because they’re produced individually or for temporary emergencies, they don’t undergo the FDA’s rigorous review process for safety, effectiveness, or quality.

Compounded products were never meant to become a mass-market alter native to FDA-approved drugs, deceptively sold through targeted social media ads and telehealth platforms to anyone willing to pay.

As these weight loss products flood Americans’ screens, most have no idea what they’re being sold. Young people and those with disordered eating are among the most exposed — and they’re least equipped to recognize the difference between a polished ad and a legitimate medical treatment. When you see an ad for an FDA-approved drug on TV, the law requires disclosure of risks and side effects, oversight.

Compounded drug ads face none of those requirements. And on social media – where these ads are most concentrated and dangerous enforcement is essentially nonexistent from either regulators or the platforms.

Consider the 2025 Super Bowl. Hims & Hers ran a prime-time ad promoting its compounded GLP-1 to more than 100 million viewers without disclosing that the product was compounded and had not been FDA-reviewed.

Without fine print or safety warnings, it may have appeared more reassuring than ads for drugs that actually are regulated.

The FDA has received hundreds of adverse event reports tied to compound semaglutide and tirzepatide.

Each patient likely had no idea they were taking something never reviewed for safety or quality.

The agency’s warning letters to 30 telehealth companies this year were a start. But they mean little when the financial incentive to advertise aggressively far outweighs the reputational cost of receiving a warning letter.

Social media platforms cannot be depended on to police these misleading advertisers.

The onus lies with federal regulators to intervene. The FDA should require plain-language disclosure in marketing, both online and offline, that a product is compounded and has not been evaluated by the agency.

When companies present a compounded product as equivalent to an approved drug, the FDA should declare it mis-branded and use injunctions to stop them from marketing that way.

Federal leaders should ensure Americans — especially young people and those already at risk — know what they’re putting in their bodies before it’s too late.

Eric Feinberg is Vice President of Content Moderation at the Coalition for a Safer Web and founder of the Global Intellectual Property Enforcement Center (GIPEC), which developed a patented AI-driven machine learning tool to detect and analyze harmful content at scale.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Examiner.