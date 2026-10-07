Florida A&M and Florida State University faculty are helping build stronger structures by examining how wave-shaped patterns on exterior walls and roofs reduce wind loads. PHOTO COURTESY OF FSU./COM

By LYDIA ALLEN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A & M University and Florida State University faculty are helping build stronger structures by examining how wave-shaped patterns on exterior walls and roofs reduce wind loads on low-rise buildings by up to 60%.

The research, published in Engineering Structures, could help architects and engineers combat hurricane-force winds through innovative building shapes. “Changing a building’s shape can significantly reduce the intensity of wind forces it has to withstand”, said Pedro Fernández-Cabán, one of the co-authors of the work and an assistant professor of civil engineering at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

“These non-tional building shapes reduce the damage from worst-case severe weather scenarios. It’s another tool for engineers and designers to protect against wind damage.”

What they did

The research team fabricated 3D printed wind tunnel models of low-rise buildings equipped with wave-shaped exterior roof and wall systems instead of traditional flat surfaces.

They then evaluated wave amplitudes between 5% and 10% of the building height against conventional flat designs and collected wind pressure data on the surface of the models.

Using a wind tunnel at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, the researchers measured wind-direction pressure variations on the models.

They found that the model with the greatest wave depth proved the most effective in alleviating wind load effects, reducing peak wind pressures by 40% to 60% near roof and wall corners across multiple directions.

Curving structural surfaces can prevent destructive vortices by eliminating the pockets where high suction loads typically form.

Instead of sweeping smoothly over flat walls or pitched roofs, the wind encounters wave-like contours, a series of rounded hills and valleys that disrupt its flow.

The air skips across these undulating surfaces like a stone bouncing on a lake, breaking up pressure zones and redirecting wind away from the building envelope.

How it works and why it matters When wind interacts with structures, the rapid movement of air across a surface can create an area of low pressure.

Higher air pressure underneath or inside a structure pushes the surface outward toward the low-pressure zone.

The strongest forces develop at the corners and edges of the roof, where vortices congregate and threaten structural integrity.

Battling wind pressure is an ongoing challenge in structural design.

Exterior architectural features such as rounded corners, sloped walls and setbacks help alleviate wind loads.

Another wind mitigation strategy is to make walls thicker or sturdier with more or tougher material.

These techniques can be effective but expensive.

Design and site constraints rule out some features, and adding them to already existing structures can be impractical.

This research shows the possibility of adopting building facades with nontraditional shapes to protect against wind damage.

Interdisciplinary impact The aerodynamic findings from this research extend well beyond structural engineering.

The underlying fluid dynamics and vortex behavior carry broad relevance for fields investigating turbulent flows, including aeronautics, environmental science and fundamental physics.

“We’re dealing with air, and other engineers and scientists might be dealing with waves and water, but the understanding of fluid dynamics can inform design and engineering across fields,” Fernández Cabán said. “Aerodynamic optimization requires a multidisciplinary approach that balances structural safety, resilience, material efficiency and performance.”

Future research directions While this study investigated the wind pressure acting on the surface of wave shaped models, the research team is currently conducting additional experiments to better understand the wind flows around these envelope systems.