IN REMEMBRANCE OF 58TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ASSASSINATION OF REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

WHO: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center

The King Family

WHAT: The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) will host the Official King Family wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of the 58th anniversary of the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WHEN: Saturday, April 4th, 2026

1:30 PM ET

WHERE: The King Center Freedom Plaza

445 Auburn Ave. NE.

Atlanta, Georgia 30312

For more information, contact Mina Bryant atmbryant@thekingcenter.org or 404-437-1206.

About The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative,Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation