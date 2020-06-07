“MDEAT COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS” JUNE 4: The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) hosts a monthly talk show on WMBM (AM 1490), covering juvenile justice topics related to its program, Miami-Dade County Teen Court, every ﬁrst Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. Three alumni share in their own words what they learned and the difference it made in their lives: Attorney Leonard Thompson, Jr., assistant state attorney, Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Ofﬁce; Stephen Kelly, a Miami Dade College dual enrollment student, Miami-Dade Youth commissioner and chair of the Advocacy and Legislation Committee; Ceniryia Benitez, a psychology major at MiamiDade College – Wolfson Campus and MDEAT ofﬁce support specialist/student intern. Hosted by Cheryl Mizell, speakers also include Khalid Salahuddin, ﬁrst vice chair of the MDEAT Board and chair of its Youth Action Committee, and Elvis Caines, Teen Court coordinator and show co-producer. “MDEAT Community Connections” will stream live on Facebook.com/mdeatinfo, WMBM.com and on the WMBM mobile app. For other information call 305.375.5661, email MDEATInfo@miamidade.gov, or visit miamidade.gov/economicadvocacytrust.

***

DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION JUNE 5 GREYNOLDS PARK: MiamiDade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman and Feeding South Florida will host, starting 9 a.m. at 18501 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach, on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis, to feed families during the coronavirus pandemic. Vehicles should enter through the park entrance at Northeast 22nd Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive. Residents must stay in their vehicles and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line to receive the food. Residents unable to obtain food should visit feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19 and use the agency locator to ﬁnd a food pantry in their zip code.

***

ZOOM POLITICAL FORUM: Sponsored by the Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council (UP-PAC) and The Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association each Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, June 6, Miami-Dade Circuit Court: Group 65 – Denise Martinez-Scanziani & Judge Thomas J. Rebull; Group 75 – Rosy Anette Aponte & Judge Dava J. Tunis. Go to: us02web.zoom.us/j/85609077563?pwd=NGRHRjJUUTAzeU84S3RHbGR0RmpCQT09

***

TECHHIRE SUMMER BOOT CAMP SET: CareerSource South Florida (CSSF) has announced its third annual program designed to provide future workforce leaders with present-day pathways to middle- and high-skill information technology roles that position them for success in today’s evolving workplace. The camp will begin June 10 and continue through July 19. Participants will earn a $300 stipend upon completion of the program. Participants who go on to obtain a credential will procure an additional award of $200. Sessions are scheduled at various Miami-Dade Public high school locations. In addition, four local colleges are included in this year’s program: MiamiDade College-Homestead, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University.

Register at iapps.careersourcesfl.com/syepth/YouthReg.aspx.

***

CELEBRATING SENIORS: In an effort to ensure that the Class of 2020 graduates receive the pomp and circumstance they deserve, South Florida districts are holding virtual graduation ceremonies for each high school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be broadcast June 8 through June 16. The live streaming, as well as a schedule of ceremonies and a video archive, can be accessed at classof2020.dadeschools.net. The ceremonies also will be televised on WLRN Channel 17.

Broward County Public Schools will be broadcast live on Beacon TV June 15 through June 28; the schedule is at browardschools.com/graduationschedule.

Palm Beach County streaming graduation ceremonies began May 26. The schedule is at palmbeachschools.org/graduation2020. The public can watch at palmbeachschools.org, or YouTubeThe Education Network available on Comcast channel 234, AT&T U-verse channel 99, and for those without cable TV, who use an antenna, channel 12.2 (CBS 12’s subchannel).

***

MORIKAMI MUSEUM: The Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will not reopen this week, as previously announced, to unforeseen circumstances. A new reopening date will be update as soon as it has been conﬁrmed. Follow the social media pages or morikami.org for the latest information, or call 561.495.0233.

***

FEEDING LOCAL YOUTH THIS SUMMER: North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and Champions Unite will partner for the city’s disadvantaged youth in grades K-12. The Drive-Thru Food Distribution for Kids will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., every Tuesday and Thursday, at Greenwich Studios, 12100 NE 16th Ave. Up to 800 meal packages will be provided at each distribution. Free refrigerated meal packages will contain three days’ worth of nutritious breakfast and lunch items every Tuesday and four days’ worth of food each Thursday. One package of food is available per child. Participating vehicles must line-up at NE 14th Avenue and 123rd Street. Only persons in vehicles may participate. Guests should open trunks when prompted and remain in vehicles with the windows up at all times. For more information call 305895-9815.

***

VIRGINIA KEY BEACH 75TH ANNIVERSARY WELCOMES FAMILY STORIES: The City of Miami’s Virginia Key Beach Park Trust is reaching out to families, descendants and friends of those who participated, to help tell the heroic stories of the courageous action by African American citizens of Miami that changed the course of South Florida history. Call 305-960-4603 and/or visit virginiakeybeachpark.net.

***

SOULS TAKE CONTROL: Opa-locka Commissioner Joseph L. Kelley and the City Commission will host for free COVID-19 testing Sunday, June 7 at 1 p.m. at Sherbondy Park, 380 Bahman Ave. All pastors and clergy are asked to encourage their congregation to come together to ﬁght against COVID-19. The ﬁrst step is to get tested. During the event, COVID-19 testing at the Community Based Testing Site (CBTS) at Sherbondy Park will be open to the public and free of charge. The testing criteria will be for all symptomatic and asymptomatic patients who are at least 12 years of age. A doctor’s note or prescription is not needed to be eligible. For other information visit opalockafl.gov/coronavirus.

***

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com