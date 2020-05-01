FARM SHARE FOOD DISTRIBUTION APRIL 30 IN WEST PERRINE: State Rep. Kionne McGhee, Bishop Simeon and Jacinth Downs, Pastor Keturah Lewis, Pastor Dr. Theo Johnson, Rev. Elijah Bemley Jr., homegrown NFL Players James Burgess Jr., Deon Bush and Jaquan Johnson are partnering with Farm Share for a free food distribution to beneﬁt the South Dade community and surrounding areas in Florida House District 117. The Free Food "Drive Through" Distribution will be Thursday, April 30 at 10 a.m., at the Center of Hope Church of God of Prophecy, 10331 SW 179 St., Miami. The event will be drive through only. No walk-ups will be allowed.

***

EDMONSON, FARM SHARE FOOD DISTRIBUTION APRIL 30 AT CALEB CENTER: Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson and Farm Share will host a drive-through food distribution on Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., to help residents impacted ﬁnancially by the coronavirus state of emergency. Entrance for vehicles will be along the rear entrance on 56th St. No walk-ups are permitted; the distribution is for cars only, and residents must remain inside their vehicles and pop open their trunks for the food.

***

OPENING OF CERTAIN PARKS: South Florida counties are allowing for the limited opening of certain parks, natural areas, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses, pools and other amenities for limited use. The revised emergency measures come as conditions in the counties start to improve, yet the need to remain vigilant, and observe the good health and safety practices recommended by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, continues. Check for full listings of open parks and recreational facilities. For the latest updates, visit FloridaHealth.gov, email COVID-19@flhealth.gov or call the COVID Call Center at 954-357-9500.

***

MICRO GRANTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES: United Way of Miami-Dade just launched a program that is part of their broader Miami Pandemic Response Fund. While the latter is mostly focused on helping working families with emergency relief, $200,000 has been set aside to provide micro-grants to small businesses with less than 10 employees – largely, Mom & Pop shops so very prevalent in our community that might otherwise not qualify or have access to other types of assistance during this challenging time. Eligibility Criteria:

• Independently owned and operated small businesses in Miami-Dade County.

• Micro-Business – Up to $750,000 in revenues and up to 10 employees.

• For-proﬁt business in operation for at least 1 year.

• Financial Hardship due to COVID-19.

To apply: Small Business Assistance Program application at uwcfs219638.typeform.com/to/LJgjDD

***

FREE VIRTUAL MUSIC LESSONS: The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Music Department is doing our part in #stayinghome but we are also keeping our mission of providing quality service in the arts.The Music Department is now offering free 60 minute virtual private music lessons in flute, clarinet, saxophone, and keyboard with instructor John Harden II for ages 8 and up. Note: Must already have instruments listed above. To sign up for classes, contact Mr. Harden at john.harden2@miamidade.gov. For other online classes, we will keep you updated as they become available. In the meantime, visit cultureshockmiami.com/online for online experiences and learning opportunities throughout Miami-Dade County: For updates on COVID19, visit miamidade.gov/coronavirus.

***

“HEALTHCARE IS AN ACT OF LOVE” CARAVAN MAY 2: Local community activists are hosting a caravan on May 2 in support of Medicare for All and as a show of solidarity with healthcare workers, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The caravan has been designed to highlight the work the essential workers are doing in combating the crisis, and also showcase support for their hard work and dedication. The caravan will convene in front of Winn-Dixie near Jackson Memorial Hospital at 1155 NW 11th St., Miami, at 11 a.m., and end at Broward Health Medical Center at 3 p.m. For other information visit facebook.com/events/233250924422424.

***

FEED THE FRONT LINE – SAVE OUR RESTAURANTS: Fundraiser by Karen Grey. COVID19 is here but not to stay. Now that you have your groceries and are committed to hunkering down at home, let’s band together to help save some of your favorite community restaurants and help them serve our front-line.

Visit gofundme.com/f/feeding-front-line-heroes.

***

ONLINE PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES FOR ALL AGES: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts brings singing, acting, dancing and improv to the homes of South Florida families and beyond with Broward Center Education at Home, free and available for all ages. Visit at browardcenter.org/education/educationathome.

***

FRIDAY NIGHTS @ FROST EXTENDED: The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami has announced that Friday Nights @ Frost, a virtual concert series featuring live streams of Frost Music Live concerts from this past season has been extended through the end of May, at frost-music-live.miami.edu/tickets/fridays/index.html. Concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

***

EXCITING UPDATES FROM THE ANIMALS: As a special treat for social-distancing kids and other critter lovers, the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society provides daily content on the PBZ-TV series across its social media channels YouTube, facebook and Instagram. The Zoo reports, “All our big cats are currently healthy, which is very important since our Malayan tiger sweethearts Api and Kadar are expecting their ﬁrst cubs. It is such welcome news, and we let Kerry Sanders share it nationally on the Today Show. Api is doing well and sonograms show at her cubs are due at the beginning of May. The generous donation of produce for our animals was also big news. If you haven’t seen how much they love their fruits and veggies, here is a great video, (visit)”: youtube.com/watch?v=rawCV7Q0VYM&feature=youtu.be

***

FLORIDA PREPAID COLLEGE BOARD EXTENDS OPEN ENROLLMENT: The Florida Prepaid College Board is extending Open Enrollment by four weeks, to May 31, 2020, giving families additional time to ﬁnd the best college savings plan, as they navigate challenges related to COVID-19. The extension comes on the heels of the recent deferment of payments for new and current customers until July 20, 2020, another decision aimed at giving Florida families ﬁnancial relief. For information about deferred Prepaid Plan payments, visit myfloridaprepaid.com.

***

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com