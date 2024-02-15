PHOTO COURTESY OF NABJ-SFL

Miami, Fla. – Calvin Hughes, from left, National Association of Black Journalists-South Florida Chapter president; Eva D. Coleman, NABJ Board of Directors and Region III director; and Jawan Strader, NBC6 anchor and NABJ South Florida Chapter past president, have announced that NABJ-South Florida is inviting 2024 scholarship applications. The Rochelle Bridges Memorial Scholarship aims to encourage and support graduating high school students aspiring to become journalists, inspired by the two-time Emmy Award-winning anchor at WSVN-Channel 7 who served as NABJ South Florida’s president from 1993 to 1995.Two $5,000 scholarships, deadline April 15, apply at https://t.ly/X_wep.The Dwight Lauderdale Scholarship, which seeks to encourage and support college students pursuing journalism careers, honors the award-winning ﬁrst African-American news anchor in South Florida, who retired in 2008 after more than three decades at WPLG Local 10 in Miami. Two $5,000 scholarships, deadline April 29, apply at https://t.ly/jHDoy. To learn more about the chapter, its events, and membership opportunities, visit nabjsouthflorida.com.