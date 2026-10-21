Photo courtesy of STOCK

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The City of Miami Gardens is hosting its annual Family Fall Festival for Halloween, on Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at State Senator Oscar Braynon Park at Rolling Oats, 1317 Northwest 183rd Street.

The event features games, candy, a pumpkin patch, food trucks, local vendors and live entertainment.

In addition, kids will enjoy carnival rides and an all-new expanded haunted trail.

Kids can wear scary costumes or dress up like their favorite superheroes for a chance to win some exciting prizes in a costume contest.

The event is free and open to the public.

No face coverings are allowed and minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants and parents must register at CMGFallfestival26.evenbrite.com.

For more information, please contact: Derrick Baker at dbaker@miamigardens-fl.gov.