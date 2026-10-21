North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme (Photo courtesy of FACEBOOK)

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade Circuit judge ruled that North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme should be disqualified from the November 3, 2026, election for allegedly violating a state election qualifying fee requirement.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Beatrice Butchko Sanchez ruled that Desulme, a Haitian American, violated a state election law by issuing two cashier’s checks from TD bank to cover the fees instead of using money from his campaign account, giving his lone opponent George Morgan a victory in court and on the ballot.

Desulme’s attorney, Ben Kuchne, said an appeal is underway to reverse the judge’s decision which was handed down on the first day of early voting.

According to the Miami Herald, Morgan filed the lawsuit to remove Desulme from the ballot after he discovered the alleged violation.

Desulme wrote two cashier’s checks- in the amounts of $898.80 and $4,494- from his bank account.

Florida election law requires qualifying fees to be paid from a campaign account, and checks should be endorsed by the campaign Treasurer.

Kunhne said his client paid the fees with his campaign funds.