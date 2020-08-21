Nashville, TN (Black PR Wire) – Join Cool Girls Create for the Ofﬁcial 2020 Conference for Black Women Content Creators on Aug. 29 & 30.

The virtual conference (blackwomencreators.com) will feature exclusive workshops for Black women who want to elevate their creative careers.

The conference will offer actionable strategies and hope to women of color who would like to start their own businesses, enhance their impact in creative industries or broaden creative roles in traditional industries.

“Black Women make up 3% of Chief Creative Ofﬁcer roles for big companies and there have only been 2 Black Women to head Fortune 500 Companies," according to the BWCC’s website. With these numbers there is a tremendous opportunity for women to bring more creativity to their business pursuits.

The conference will feature presentations from more than 20 top Black women creative visionaries from various industries on the topics of creative career building, creative entrepreneurship, business development, monetizing your art, TV & ﬁlm production, creative directing, the music industry, journalism, blogging, modeling, fashion design, Black women’s cultural impact, ﬁnancial stability & wealth building for creatives, branding and content creation.

One featured presenter will be Harvard graduate Claire Sulmers, founder of Fashion Bomb Daily and author of the book “The Bomb Life.”

Other guest speakers will include selfportrait model Kimberly Douglas, award winning violinist Mapy, and one of Beyonce’s professional dancers, Corbin Hunter along with brand strategists, content creators and other creative business leaders.

The virtual conference format will be two days of extensive learning via workshops, panel discussions, and live question & answer sessions. In addition to the interactive sessions, there will be opportunities for post-conference skillbuilding, follow-up and virtual networking with conference attendees and presenters.

Along with the learning, there will be live, virtual performances, a networking after-party and even a limited edition event box.

The slate of offerings evolved during the COVID19 pandemic to support the interests and needs of women in emerging creative niches as they worked to continue their career pursuits from home in a virtual world.

Following the conference, participants will have exclusive, year-long access to workshop content and a virtual network of like-minded Black women creatives. This is only the beginning!

Cool Girls Create (coolgirls-create.com) is a community & shopping destination for content creators, creative directors, set designers & visionary womenpreneurs with a millionaire mindset. It was founded by Taniesha Westbrook to provide a hub for creative, ambitious women in their journey to cultivate their creativity and turn it into a meaningful career.

For other details and conference tickets visit blackwomencreators.com.