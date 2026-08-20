Photo courtesy of STOCK

By REV. DR. WENDELL ANTHONY President, Detroit NAACP

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcement that it would spend $20 million to equip ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) with electric shock gloves.

This plan is indeed shocking. Equipping ICE with electric shock gloves is tantamount to equipping a FLORIDA wolf with a knife and fork to enter the hen house.

The wolf has proven he will bite, tear, rip, and kill his prey with a ferocious efficiency.

The only thing missing is a white napkin to wipe his mouth after completing the meal ICE has shown no accountability for any of its lethal actions.

They are already well equipped and armed to the teeth.

These masked wearing, plain clothes, unmarked car driving agents of terror are currently armed with the following: · Nine-millimeter semi-automatic handguns, specialized Sauer P320 and the GlockP19, long guns, rifles and shotguns, M4 carbines/assault rifles, Remington 870 shotguns (for high-risk operations) · Specialized tactical firearms including machine guns such as the SIG MPX · Conducted energy devices (tasers) · Chemical munitions, pepper spray OC spray), teargas canisters ·

Body armor designed to stop hand guns and rifle caliber rounds · Gas masks, and riot gear If ICE cannot function with this arsenal of autocracy, shame on them.

Our tax dollars are going to equip a special masked militia accountable to no one other than Stephen Miller and President Donald Trump.

They have proven that they cannot be trusted.

They will lie and deceive as revealed in various fatal incidents.

Too often we hear the line, “They resisted arrest and they tried to mow me down with their car.” Both eyewitness and citizen cam eras have disproven their lies.

They have not implemented the use of bodycams for their agents.

This past July, they committed $30.9 million to procure equipment from Axiom.

Only after a determined public outcry over the fatal murders of Ruben Ray Martinez in Texas, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Lorenzo Sal gado Araujo in Houston, and Johan Se bastian Duran Guerrero in Maine did they relent.

In combining ICE with Customs and Borders Protection, at least 41 total shootings by immigration officials have been recorded since January 2025, resulting in 11 deaths. Between 10-20 in dividuals die annually in ICE custody.

The American Immigrations Council has noted that over 50 people died in ICE custody over a recent multi month period, including medical emergencies in facilities like Delaney Hall in New Jersey.

The Pulitzer Prize winning organization Futuro Media has reported hundreds of immigrants being sexually abused in detention centers controlled by ICE.

They report over 308 sexual assault and abuse complains, filed nationwide between 2015 and 2021.

A new set of gloves is not needed for ICE. It is a new standard of accountability for its illegal and unconstitutional actions.

Even the scripture gives a clear analysis of America’s current dilemma, “Every good tree brings forth good fruit. But a corrupt tree brings forth evil fruit,” Matthew 7:17.

The tree of ICE is corrupt. All that can come from this tree is evil and more bad fruit.

There must be a fair, congression ally approved, and monitored DHS. Its policies must be respectful of due process and the rule of law based on the following: · Truth and transparency · Enhanced training for all agents · Domestic abusers, violent law break ers, former fired or reassigned abusive police officers must be ineligible ·

Cultural and sensitivity training must be included · Independent investigations of incidents involving lethal and non-lethal force must be included in the process.

Rubber bullets, electric shock, over extended restraints, and pepper spray can both injure and, in some cases, result in death.

America does not need a system of injustice modeled after non-democratic and authoritarian regimes.

Electric gloves are reminiscent to the African American community of the ropes and chains used to control Blacks in America.

Currently, those chains are being used as ankle bracelets to contain and control Haitians.

This proposed policy is consistent with what seems to be the sterilization and purification of America.

The Trump Administration has indicated that certain immigrants are poisoning the blood of the nation.

Yet over 6,500 white South Africans from a nation rooted in Apartheid have been admitted and welcomed into the U.S.

Detaining 2,000 people per day, subject to deportation, is no more than human exploitation. People of goodwill must stand against this policy.

Corporations and businesses must indicate to the Administration this is not good business.

It has resulted in a decline in employment, fear of consumers shopping at small businesses, and a major reduction in tourism.

Congress should investigate and block this proposal.

Courts must not allow this to go forward.

The Faith community must preach and teach against this evil corrupting the very soul of our nation.

If not us, then who? If not now, then when?

Shocking the life out of refugees seeking asylum in America today will lead to the same electric shock to peacefully protesting American citizens tomorrow.