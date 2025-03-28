Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – State Representative Ashley V. Gantt is bringing her mobile unit service to the city of Opa-locka.

On Saturday, April 5, Gantt will meet with her constituents to discuss updates from the Florida Legislative Session in Tallahassee including laws that impact Florida residents.

The event takes place from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Opa-locka History Museum, 490 Ali Baba Avenue.

Gantt will also address residents’ concerns and resolve issues related to government agencies, offer resources and information on legislative activities, community programs, just to name a few.

Gantt represents District 109 which includes Liberty City, Brownsville, Opa-locka and other areas in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

Gantt, a lawyer by trade, was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2022 and won reelection in 2024.

She previously worked as a public defender in Broward County and a public-school teacher.

For more information on the mobile unit service event, call 786-475-5169.