(SPM Wire) Juneteenth, which observes the end of slavery in the United States, is a long-celebrated holiday occurring annually on June 19. Here are three things to know about this American tradition:

1. Juneteenth is widely celebrated nationwide. Events typically include picnics, barbecues family gatherings, festivals, parades, public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation and storytelling.

2. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that the executive order was ofﬁcially enforced nationwide. Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and nineteenth, is the anniversary of this occasion.

3. Juneteenth is not a Federal holiday – yet. Efforts are underway for formal national recognition of the holiday by Congress.