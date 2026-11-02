Photo courtesy of www.miamidade.gov

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) will hold its monthly public meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the Stephen P. Clark Center located at 111 NW 1st Street, Conference Room 1011, in Miami.

The BAAB has also published the “2026 State of Black Miami”, one of its most comprehensive and transparent assessment of the conditions, challenges, and opportunities facing Black residents throughout Miami-Dade County. The report examines issues affecting African American, Haitian, Caribbean, Afro-Latino, and broader African diaspora communities. A PDF of the report is available here.

All meetings of the Black Affairs Advisory Board are open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the board’s work. Attendees will have an opportunity to provide public comment at the beginning of the meeting. The board welcomes input on quality-of-life issues affecting Miami-Dade County residents.

Miami-Dade County provides equal access and opportunity in its programs, services, employment, and activities and does not discriminate based on disability.

For more information or to request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, CART services, and/or any accommodation to participate in any county-sponsored program or meeting, please email BAAB Program Officer Retha Boone-Fye or call 305-375-4606.