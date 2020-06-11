TECHHIRE SUMMER BOOT CAMP (NOTE UPDATES): CareerSource South Florida (CSSF) has announced its fourth annual program designed to connect participants to a mix of accelerated learning programs such as Web Applications, Networking, Cyber Security, CompTIA A+, Gaming and Web Development. The six-week sessions beginning June 15 and continuing through Aug. 14 are available to 1,000 eligible economically disadvantaged Miami-Dade and Monroe County high school students. The sessions will be online and virtual this year due to the covid pandemic. Participants completing the program will receive a $300 stipend, with an additional $200 stipend upon passing the certiﬁcation exam and obtaining a credential. Register at techhire.miami.

“I STILL CAN’T BREATHE” DEMONSTRATION JUNE 13: The Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes will lead the First Baptist Church Piney Grove congregation and local Broward County residents in a peaceful demonstration at 3 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to gather at 2:30 p.m. at the historic African-American church, 4699 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in Lauderdale Lakes. Safety precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be adhered to, and participants are required to wear a mask. There will be comments from community VIPs and leaders. A themed shirt will be available for sale in advance of the event and can be purchased from the church ofﬁce. For other information call 954-735-1500 or visit fbcpineygrove.org.

CELEBRATING SENIORS: In an effort to ensure that the Class of 2020 graduates receive the pomp and circumstance they deserve, South Florida districts are holding virtual graduation ceremonies for each high school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be broadcast through June 16. The live streaming, as well as a schedule of ceremonies and a video archive, can be accessed at classof2020.dadeschools.net. The ceremonies also will be televised on WLRN Channel 17.

Broward County Public Schools will be broadcast live on Beacon TV June 15 through June 28; the schedule is at browardschools.com/graduationschedule. Palm Beach County streaming graduation ceremonies began May 26. The schedule is at palmbeachschools.org/graduation2020. The public can watch at palmbeachschools.org, or YouTubeThe Education Network available on Comcast channel 234, AT&T U-verse channel 99, and for those without cable TV, who use an antenna, channel 12.2 (CBS 12’s subchannel).

EARLY STEPS PROGRAM IS FREE FOR ALL: Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center is a not-for-proﬁt that serves more than 12,000 clients with special healthcare needs in Broward County annually and is a facility of Broward Health. Due to COVID19 fears, the area’’s youngest patients are not always getting the care they need; however, they can be treated virtually when parents seek a referral for treatment – all for free. There is no income criteria or out-of-pocket expenses for families. To initiate a referral, call Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center’s Early Steps at 954-728-1083 or Child Find at 754-321-7200. Visit childrensdiagnostic.com/early-steps/.

VIRTUAL SUMMER INSTITUTE: The Palm Beach County School District’s 26th Annual African, African American, and Caribbean Studies sessions, June 15 – 17, featuring experts in curriculum, pedagogy, and policy related to racial equity. The theme is “Educational Transformation: Integrating African and African American Studies from Contributions to Social Action,” the goal to help participants develop an understanding on what it entails to transform the educational experience of Black students. Visit eventbrite.com.

M-DCPS SUMMER FOOD DISTRIBUTION: The Miami-Dade County Public School district will continue providing meals to students at 50 schools on Tuesdays and Fridays. The summer hours are now from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A full list of distribution locations can be found at covid19.dadeschools.net. In support of the initiative the Miami Dolphins are donating 500 chilled, to-go meals every week for an entire year at Miami Gardens area schools, in addition to the grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches provided by M-DCPS. This donation is part of the newly-announced Miami Dolphins food distributions at Hard Rock Stadium on weekdays.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PARKS SUMMER CAMPS: With virtual school out for the summer, students can enjoy activities ranging from art and athletics to nature. Registration on a ﬁrst-come ﬁrst served basis, visit miamidade.gov/summercamps.

PALM BEACH SPORTS CLUB DONATES MEALS: For each new membership the ﬁtness club, with locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Port St. Lucie, and Vero Beach, receives through Aug. 31, the cost of 35 meals will be donated to Feeding South Florida to support communities recovering from COVID-19. Visit palmbeachsportsclubs.com.

THE BEACH IS BACK: Residents and visitors can once again enjoy South Florida’s aquamarine waters with COVID-19 safety measures:

• Facial coverings always readily available and required for use in bathrooms, at concessions or when social distancing cannot be achieved (except for members of the same household)

• Social distancing enforced and groups of 10 or more are prohibited

• No use of exercise equipment or playgrounds; no shared equipment, organized activities, sports or classes; no special events or group picnics

• No ﬁshing, pets on the beach, floats, tents/canopies nor coolers

MORIKAMI MUSEUM: The Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will ofﬁcially reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16. Follow the social media pages or morikami.org for the latest information, or call 561-495-0233.

