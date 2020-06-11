(StatePoint) – In the era of social distancing across the country, you may be doing your grocery shopping with shelf stability in mind. But this factor should not be your only priority. Right now, it’s especially important that the foods you eat also support your health and longevity.

Here are three things to know about eating to feel strong while sheltering in place:

1. Empty calories should get the boot. Many products designed to last a long time don’t contain the vital nutrients your body needs, and instead, contain artiﬁcial ingredients that lead to quick energy and crash cycles. While empty calories will keep you alive, they won’t allow you to thrive, promoting fat over muscle and actually weakening your body’s ability to defend itself.

2. Nutrients ignite your body’s natural power to defend. The COVID-19 crisis highlights the fact that those with compromised immune systems and those with chronic disease are often the most vulnerable to viral infection. Fortunately, you can help to boost your immunity and defend against certain chronic diseases with a nutrient-packed diet. Why? Nutrients nourish your cells, defend against free radicals, give you energy, and aid muscle growth and repair.

3. Eating to thrive is easier than it sounds. Getting the “Big Five” – protein, vitamins, minerals, omega-3s and ﬁber – doesn’t have to be a challenge during difﬁcult situations. To get all your essential nutrients in every meal, consider stocking up on products supported by research, such as Nutrient Survival, a line of nutrient dense foods and drinks that are simple to make, are high in protein and contain the vitamins and minerals your body needs throughout the day.

Social disruption should not stop your ability to survive and thrive. In these challenging times, fueling your body right is one of the most important steps you can take to protect yourself.