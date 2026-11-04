Legendary Performer Josephine Baker (Photo courtesy of WIKIPEDIA).

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Legendary singer and dancer and civil rights activist Josephine Baker will be honored by the City of Miami Beach, where she refused to perform before a segregated audience at the now defunct Copa City nightclub during the 1950s.

The Miami Beach Commission for Women will honor Baker’s legacy by commemorating her historic stand by unveiling a rendering of the future Josephine Baker Floridad Historical Marker, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park, 1700 Purdy Avenue.

A permanent marker will be installed at 1301 Dade Blvd., the former site of Copa City, where Baker agreed to take the stage only after the nightclub committed to welcoming an integrated audience.

At the time, the venue was owned by Murray Weinger and Ned Schuyler who was co-owner and general manager.

Miami Beach City Commissioner Tanya K. Bhatt said Josephine Baker’s rise from the daughter of a vaudeville drummer and a laundress to an iconic performer and symbol of the Roaring Twenties is nothing short of remarkable.

“Known for her fight against fascism and racial inequality, she left an indelible mark on history,” said Bhatt. “As an adored artist and a pilot in France, Ms. Baker used her access to the Nazi occupiers as a spy for The French Resistance, and brought that same spirit of fearlessness in the face of injustice to the Civil Rights movement here in the United States. Commemorating her stand for equality which took place here in Miami Beach is an appropriate and fitting tribute to this incredible woman.”

According to the Miami Design Preservation League, Baker’s contract with the venue required that patrons be admitted “regardless of race, color and creed.”

For her opening performance on Jan. 10, 1951, she invited both Black and white celebrities from New York.

The league notes that similar anti-segregation provisions later became standard in her performance contracts throughout the United States.

“Josephine Baker used her talent and influence to open doors for others. Here in Miami Beach, she made an integrated audience a condition of her performance and changed what was possible. This marker preserves her story for every resident and visitor, and honors a woman who stood firmly for what was right,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Baker rose to international fame as a singer, dancer and entertainer, achieving extraordinary success in France while using her platform to advance civil rights and social justice.

Her insistence on integrated audiences challenged discriminatory practices at a time when segregation remained commonplace across much of the country.

“The Josephine Baker Florida Historical Marker will serve as a lasting tribute to her courage and the role her actions played in helping advance racial equality in Miami Beach and beyond,” said Miami Beach Commission for Women Chair Lynette Long, whose committee championed the marker.

Baker died in 1975 at the age of 68.