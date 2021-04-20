Staff Report

Amazon has announced four new delivery stations in South Florida. The new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efﬁciency of deliveries for customers in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulﬁllment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles for ﬁnal delivery to customers.

All four delivery stations will create over 400 new, full-time jobs, paying a $15 per hour starting wage and offering a variety of beneﬁts packages from day one.

Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations, including the new delivery stations in South Florida, are now designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles. Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, the company is optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. The company says Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, beneﬁts from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs.

To learn more, visit logistics.amazon.com and flex.amazon.com/.

Amazon expects the new sites to open later in 2021.

• DMI9 – SW 136th St. and SW 132nd Ave., Kendall, FL 33175

• DMF9 – 3750 Palm Dr., Homestead, FL 33035

• DVB6 – 3701 Flamingo Road, Miramar, FL 33027

• DFH1 – 1201 Northwest 64th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

City of Homestead

Mayor Steven D. Losner

The selection of Homestead by Amazon for the construction of a Delivery Station conﬁrms the position of our community as the new frontier for investment from all corners of the globe. Most importantly, hundreds of new and diverse job opportunities will be created for our residents. The economic impact for Homestead will quickly expand as other business and industry leaders take note of this project and our area. I am conﬁdent we are poised to welcome further expansion of jobs, our tax base and the local economy while enhancing our quality of life.

City of Miramar

Mayor Wayne M. Messam

Miramar continues to be a destination of choice for business expansion. Our city’s central location provides convenient and quick access to Broward, Palm Beach and Miami Dade Counties. We welcome Amazon and the jobs they will bring to our city.

City of Fort Lauderdale

Mayor Dean Trantalis

We are happy that Amazon has chosen the City to open their last-mile delivery station. Not only does this add to our diverse economic portfolio, it provides much needed job opportunities to the community at-large as we move towards post-pandemic recovery.

Miami-Dade Beacon Council President and CEO, Michael A. Finney

We welcome these latest Amazon Delivery Stations to South Miami-Dade County as they are driving much-needed jobs in our community. We all know the great advantages Miami offers to incoming business, and it’s fantastic to see Amazon expand in our great city.

Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance President & CEO Bob Swindell

The Alliance is thrilled that Amazon has again chosen to make signiﬁcant investments and add quality living-wage jobs in Broward County with the addition of new Delivery Stations in Fort Lauderdale and Miramar.

Amazon Spokesperson Owen Torres

We are excited to continue our investment in Florida with new delivery stations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties will create hundreds of new job opportunities and provide faster and more efﬁcient delivery for customers. We look forward to continuing our growth in South Florida and want to thank local and state leaders for their support in making these projects possible.