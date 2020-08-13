SCHOOL REOPENING UPDATES:

• The Miami-Dade County Public School district has developed “Reopen SMART/Return SAFE: A Guide to the Reopening of Miami-Dade County Public Schools,” outlining 2020-2021 instructional procedures. The guide, which also includes resources related to new student registration, vaccinations, internet access assistance, bullying prevention, homeless students, graduation requirements and other information for the start of the new school year, may be viewed or downloaded at reopening.dadeschools.net.

• With Broward County Public Schools considering full-time remote learning, a hybrid model with students alternating between home and classrooms, or returning full time to classrooms, Superintendent Robert W. Runcie at Tuesday’s special School Board meeting said he deemed remote learning the sole option for beginning the year given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing unimproved numbers in terms of positive cases of the virus in the county.

• The Palm Beach County School Board in a special meeting Wednesday was discussing Superintendent Donald Fennoy’s recommendation to begin the school year Aug. 31 with distance learning, but eliminating the previously planned phasing of students’ return to classrooms if health ofﬁcials deem it safe and parents so choose.

PRIMARY ELECTION DAY AUG. 18: With hundreds of people running for public ofﬁce at the county, state and federal levels in South Florida, voting can be done by mail, in person, and early at different locations. Also, registration is open for the Nov. 3 general election. Contact the Palm Beach County supervisor of elections at 561-6566200 or visit pbcelections.org; in Broward call 954-357-7050 or visit browardsoe.org; in Miami-Dade, call 305-499-8683 or visit miamidade.gov/global/elections/home.page

VOTING MYTHS AND FACTS:

Myth: Voting by mail will lead to voter fraud.

Fact: There is no evidence of an increase in voter fraud with vote by mail. Myth: If I mail my ballot, it won’t be counted on time.

Fact: Every vote matters, and every single vote is counted. As long as you ﬁll out your ballot properly and return it by your state’s deadline, it will count the same as if you voted in person at the polls.

Myth: Vote by mail gives one party an unfair advantage.

Fact: Voting by mail has shown no partisan advantage. Rather, vote by mail has been proven to increase voter turnout regardless of partisanship.

AUGUST IS NATIONAL BLACK BUSINESS MONTH: It is a time to recognize Blackowned businesses across the country and to highlight their important role in the community, as well as to the national economy. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black business owners account for 10 percent of U.S. businesses and 30 percent of all minority-owned businesses, totaling approximately two million companies owned by African Americans. The call to action is to support and encourage African Americanowned businesses; by simply patronizing these businesses, help them to grow, thrive and survive.

VIRTUAL “CREATURE FEATURE”: The Museum of Discovery and Science invites your family to gather around the computer screen for wildlife encounters with exotic animals on Aug.15 (3 – 3:30 p.m.) via Zoom. Free for museum members, $8.99 per event for nonmembers, for $100 nonmembers can sign up for 12 Creature Feature presentations. Visit mods.org/virtual-creature-feature-animal-encounters.

NATIONAL MINORITY DONOR AWARENESS MONTH: A collaborative effort by national organizations to save and improve the quality of life of diverse communities by encouraging organ, eye, and tissue donation, encourage donor registration, and promote healthy living and disease prevention to decrease the need for transplantation.

SOUL MOVEMENT, VIRTUALLY: The West Palm Beach-based performance group is looking for dancers ages 11-18 to try out. Audition videos are due by Aug. 14 and should include dancer’s name, age, school and a one-minute long dance solo. All skill levels are welcome, students from across Palm Beach County can participate. Call 225-268-0991, send video submissions to soulmovementartisty@gmail.com.

NATIONAL BLACK ECONOMIC CONFERENCE: In celebration of the National Black Business Month, The Mosaic Group, Urban League of Broward County and African American Research Library and Cultural Center will host the 10th annual event, virtually, Aug. 21-22. Attendees can register at nationalblackeconomicconference.com. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. Call 561-651-9565 or email nbec@mosaicgroupc.co.

“COMMUNITY PILLARS” AWARDS CEREMONY SET AUG. 22: The Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee will host its annual awards and scholarship event via Zoom’s virtual platform and you may register at miamidade.live/pillarawards. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Facebook page at facebook.com/blackaffairsab.

VIRTUAL FEAST WITH THE BEASTS AUG. 28: The event cancelled due to COVID19 is taking place virtually, free. Everyone is invited at 8 p.m. to this unique Zoo Miami experience with wild animal encounters and host Ron Magill, celebrity guest appearances by music legend and Miami royalty Gloria Estefan, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, musical icon KC from KC and the Sunshine Band, ESPN television and radio host Dan LeBatard, best-selling author and syndicated humor columnist Dave Barry, and special musical performance by Latin Grammy Award Winning artist Nestor Torres. Tune in to Zoo Miami’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/ZooMiami1). For other information visit fwtb.org.

