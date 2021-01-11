(Black PR Wire) – Repurposing materials from the sacred and historical home of the Hon. Elijah Muhammad has been part of the consciousness of real estate and business developer Wendy Muhammad since she acquired the property in 2019.

Now commemorative coins made of recycled copper from the home are available. The coins are one ounce 100% pure copper recycled from copper gutters and downspouts. These heirlooms are 39mm and have been graded by ICG. Each coin has its own barcode and registration.

Sajdah House is the former national home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad and is the singlemost important piece of property in modern-day African American history. There are more leaders who have met, dined and visited that home than any other building in modern day Black history. From the great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King,Jr., Mrs. Coretta Scott King, Hosea Williams, Ralph Abernathy, Bernard Lee, Malcolm X, Mrs. Betty Shabazz, Stokely Carmichael, Sen. Adam Clayton Powell, Sam Cooke, Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ambassador Andrew Young, the Hon. Min. Louis Farrakhan and many members of the Black Delegation of the 1968 Democratic National Convention that was held in Chicago.

Visit sajdahhouse.com to make a donation and own a piece of the historic, sacred space.

All proceeds go to the Wendy L. Muhammad Trust Foundation for continued renovation and restoration of the property.