Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI -The Youth Voice Action Collective group is inviting the community to the 4th annual Young People’s Assembly, which is set for Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Overtown Youth Center, 450 N.W. 14th Street in Miami.

The event celebrates the work of the YVAC and brings together young people in the community.

The occasion features activities including a 26′ Cohort Ceremony, Discussion on Homeless Prevention, Resource Fair, a raffle for prizes, arts and food.

The Youth Voice Action Collective is a youth-led initiative that centers the voices and lived experiences of young people facing homelessness, empowering them to shape policies, programs, and solutions that directly impact their lives.

In Miami, YVAC is part of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and is officially embedded in the county’s Continuum of Care.

The program brings together young people aged 16–24 who are currently experiencing or have lived experience of homelessness, ensuring their perspectives are prioritized in community care planning.

For more information on the event and to register, visit www.miamihomesforall.org