Photo courtesy of jsonline.com

By David L. Snelling

South Florida Times

MIAMI – With food prices on the rise and government cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), some families are struggling to make ends meet which could put a damper on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Food banks and pantries across the nation are also struggling to feed families facing food insecurity due to high prices and demands, and deep federal funding cuts.

Feeding America and other food bank networks report 25–40 percent spikes in need this year, with many pantries serving record numbers of people, according to News Nation.

In some rural areas, federal programs once supplied up to 50 percent of local food, but deliveries have been cut or stopped.

Local pantries are also seeing long lines and rationing as supplies are dwindling.

According to Feeding South Florida, a hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, more than 1.7 million people are expected to experience food insecurity during the holiday season.

The organization is stepping up efforts to address the issue by feeding 500 people for Thanksgiving to fight food insecurity.

Feeding South Florida will host its inaugural Thanksgiving Community Feast on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The organization is partnering with Florida Dairy Farmers, Hispanic Unity, City of West Park, Eat Well Exchange, Heart and Hand Outreach, Lucky Strike Entertainment, Sistrunk Seeds, Southern Flow Logistics, Bank of America, Miami-Dade County and The Light Preparatory Academy Inc.

About 500 guests will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey and traditional favorites, along with an afternoon of live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

“Thanksgiving should be a day filled with warmth, connection and gratitude, but for too many of our neighbors, it’s a day spent alone,” said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “As we work to address food insecurity across South Florida this holiday season, we have learned that a full plate isn’t always enough. Community Feast was born from the stories of neighbors who told us they were thankful for a meal but had no one to share it with. This Thanksgiving, we invite our community to join us at Hard Rock Stadium, whether as a volunteer, chef, donor or sponsor, to help ensure that every guest leaves with a warm meal, new connections and knowing that their community is there for them.”

In an effort to provide longer-term support, community resource partners will be on-site to provide information and connect guests with programs for food assistance, benefits enrollment, workforce development and other supportive services.

Feeding South Florida is seeking additional partners to meet the growing needs of food insecurity in South Florida.

Federal funding cuts and SNAP disruptions are forcing some families to turn to food banks and pantries.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has cut $500 million from the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and another $1 billion from hunger relief programs like Local Food for School.

The cuts have reduced fresh food availability and left many pantries with fewer resources.

At the same time, nearly 42 million Americans have lost SNAP benefits due to a federal shutdown and permanent cuts in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill budget.

For every meal a food bank provides, SNAP typically supplies nine, so the loss of SNAP access is a major strain.

Without new federal funding or restored SNAP benefits, many food banks warn they will continue to run out of supplies and face longer lines.

They are urging local governments, donors, and policymakers to step in, but the scale of the shortfall is significant.

To learn more about Feeding South Florida, visit: https://feedingsouthflorida.org/thanksgivingcommunityfeast, or call 954-518-1818 x1861.