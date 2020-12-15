EXIT 36 SLAM POETRY FESTIVAL: The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department presents the 3rd Annual showcase of the best local and national spoken word artists and writers, virtually Dec. 10-12. For tickets, registration and details, visit pompanobeacharts.org/exit36.

***

OPA-LOCKA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: Mayor Matthew Pigatt and the City Commission host on Friday, Dec.11 at 5:45 p.m., streaming on Facebook Live on the City of Opa-locka’s Facebook Page.

***

INTERNATIONAL “BLACK MUSLIM GIRL FLY FILM FESTIVAL”: Third annual event featuring ﬁlms, an industry panel and a virtual concert, centering the stories of Black Muslim women, hosted online on Dec. 13. Tickets at seedandspark.com/bmgflyfest with day passes $36. Connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BMGFlyFest #BMGFlyFest.

***

MIAMI ARTS, CULTURE & HERITAGE MONTHS: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau initiative through Jan. 31 offering virtual and in-person art exhibitions and experiences and safe activities. It coincides with the kick-off of Art of Black Miami, a year-round program honoring visual arts of the black diaspora, visit artofblackmiami.com. A complete list of offerings and program details is available at miamitemptations.com.

***

MIAMI ART WEEK: Covid-safe events and exhibitions in neighborhoods around town include Overtown’s Copper Door B&B, 439 NW 4th Ave., as Miami artist Jacqueline Gopie introduces her latest collection, "Freedom to Play," Dec. 18-20, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., including a reservation only, meet and greet with the artist along with refreshments. Visit eventbrite.com.

***

MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS AT ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE: Actors’ Playhouse will reopen the Miracle Theatre for the Young Audiences live stage production, with performances on Saturdays at 2 p.m. from Dec. 5 – 19. A special holiday performance is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Tickets $25 for adults and children, call 305-444-9293 or visit actorsplayhouse.org.

***

VIRTUAL HUMANITIES EDGE SYMPOSIUM: Miami Dade College hosts its second annual undergraduate research event with daylong viewings of student projects and live presentations, Friday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m., free and open to the public. Visit libraryguides.mdc.edu/heurp

***

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE (MODS): The museum has reopened for weekends only beginning with limited hours, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. throughout December, and will resume daily operations starting with the annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Thursday, Dec. 31 For more information about the museum, at 1 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, and upcoming events, visit mods.org or call 954-467-mods (6637).

***

MIAMI-DADE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE VIRTUAL GALA: The chamber will present its 15th annual event on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m., hosted by entertainer and comedian Bill Bellamy. The black-tie affair’s theme is “To Miami With Love: Our City, Our Time, Our Business.” Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will serve as gala honorary chairman. For sponsorship packages and/or to purchase tickets visit m-dcc.org/events-gala.

***

9TH ANNUAL BRAZILIAN FESTIVAL: “COVID-19 Safe,” Dec. 12 -13, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Huizenga Plaza (Bubier Park), 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Visit brazilianfestival.org.

***

PAINTING WITH LIGHT: Hyper-realistic photographs by Matt Stock. The Palm Beach Photographic Centre’s next major exhibition will feature stunning visuals by the award-winning Miami-based photographer, Dec. 17 to Jan. 30, with virtual opening Dec. 16, 6 – 8 p.m. The Photo Centre is at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday at the Photo Centre in the City Center municipal complex, 415 Clematis St. in downtown West Palm Beach. Call 561253-2600 or visit workshop.org or fotofusion.org.

“ART BLUES SOUL & BBQ FESTIVAL”: The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) celebrates with the fourth annual concert, recorded live and streaming on the center’s YouTube and Facebook channels, Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., part of the center’s 45th anniversary celebration featuring powerful performances by Miami blues recording artists Mojo Ike & Val. The Center will also shine a light on its homegrown talent and feature performances by talented alumni and instructors including R&B artists Courtney Mickens, Zipporah Hayes, Gia Wyre, and blues vocalist Ja’Nia Harden of The Harden Project. Spotlight performances by AHCAC students Wesley Wray, Ciara Hutchins, and LeAsia Brown. Hosted by comedian Chello, from BET’s Comicview, pre-recorded in the center’s newly renovated courtyard. Call 305-6386771 or visit ahcacmiami.org.

***

2021 METRO 1 MLK ART CONTEST & EXHIBITION: A showcase for diverse community artists in conjunction with the 44th Annual MLK Holiday parade, with the event theme, “Power In the People! … Freedom, Equality & Prosperity,” designed to echo the optimistic activism of the 1960s, the contest is open to artists ages 16 and older who may submit works in eight categories: Drawings, Paintings & Multi-media Canvasses; Short Film/Video; Mixed media; Music; Photography; Poetry; Sculpture; and Site Mural Design. A grand prize of $1,000 will be awarded to one winner from any category, $500 to the Site Mural Design winner, and $250 to one winner in each of the other categories. Artists also may sell their entry at the exhibit. Deadline for entry is Dec. 23. Contact Exhibit Director Marjorie Weber at 305-213-5409. Contest information and forms are available on the MLK organization website: mlkparadeandfestivities.org/2021-mlk-holiday-art-contest.

***

COVID-19 SAFETY NET PROGRAMS: The City of Opa-locka is encouraging qualiﬁed residents, local businesses, veterans, and more to apply. The programs provide ﬁnancial assistance to groups experiencing hardship caused by the pandemic. The funds must be used up by December 31. Visit the Miami-Dade County COVID-19 Help page.

***

