Photo courtesy of the NFL

MIAMI – The Black National Anthem to be performed at the Super Bowl is once again sparking controversy after NFL fans threatened to boycott the big game if the league doesn’t ban ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Grammy Award-winning recording artist Ledisi is scheduled to perform the Black anthem at Super Bowl LIX before the rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chief at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

She will perform the anthem before Jon Batiste’s rendition of the National Anthem, to the dismay of some NFL fans, according to the Daily Mail.

‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ is traditionally sung during the pregame festivities at the NFL’s end-of-season showpiece but has sparked controversy in recent years.

Banning the anthem at the Super Bowl could be a slap in the face to the two starting quarterbacks- Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts- who are both Black.

It’s not the first time the Black National Anthem caused controversy at the Super Bowl.

Kari Lake, a Republican political figure and longtime President Donald Trump loyalist, caused a stir when she refused to stand for the Black anthem at Super Bowl LVII in 2023.