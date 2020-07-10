FREE VIRTUAL JAZZ PROGRAM: The Hammonds House Museum – former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron – is creating and curating cultural experiences such as “Conversations about Jazz and Other Distractions with Carl Anthony,” every other Thursday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m., July 9 through Dec. 24. The events are free, but registration is required. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

***

NATIONAL BLACK POLICE ASSOCIATION VIRTUAL EDUCATION & TRAINING CONFERENCE: July 9, visit blackpolice.org.

***

DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS: To help residents impacted ﬁnancially by the coronavirus state of emergency, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson and State Rep. Dotie Joseph will host with Farm Share at Haitian Emanuel Baptist Church, 7321 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, on Friday, July 10 from 9 a.m. until supplies run out. Call 305-636-2331 for more information. No walk-ups are permitted; the distribution is for cars only, and residents must remain inside their vehicles and pop open their trunks when it’s their turn in line.

AT GREYNOLDS PARK: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman and Feeding South Florida will on Friday, July 10, starting at 9 a.m. at Greynolds Park, 18501 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach. Vehicles should enter through the park entrance at Northeast 22nd Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive. Food will be distributed on a ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served basis. Residents must stay in their vehicles and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line to receive the food. Residents unable to obtain food should visit feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19 and use the agency locator to ﬁnd a food pantry in their zip code.

***

SYSTEMIC RACISM, BEYOND POLICING: Join a virtual town hall to discuss current efforts undertaken by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Friday, July 10 at 1 p.m. Then join the movement to dismantle systemic racism wherever it may hide. RSVP at cbc.house.gov/events.

***

EARLY VOTING: The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Ofﬁce has announced two new locations; the Delray Beach Community Center, 50 NW 1st Ave., Delray Beach; and Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd., Greenacres. Early Voting for the Aug. 18 Primary Election will begin Monday, Aug. 3, and continue through Sunday, Aug.16, with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who choose to Vote-by-Mail may drop off their voted Vote-by-Mail ballot to any Early Voting site during Early Voting hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit pbcelections.org.

***

RISE MIAMI-DADE FUND ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS: To help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses in Miami-Dade County can apply for loans from the Re-Investing in our Small Business Economy (RISE) fund, at risemiamidade.com.

***

FOOD WEDNESDAYS AT NEW MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH: Fresh fruits, vegetables, milk and meat are being provided at the church, 748 W 9th St., Riviera Beach, courtesy of Bishop Thomas, Rev. Angus Brabham of Sanctuary of God Church, and Palm Beach Harvest. Stay in car for social distancing; volunteers welcome. Call 561310-6641.

***

INDIANA BLACK EDUCATION EXPO: Virtual Conference, July 14, visit indianablackexpo.com/education-conference.

***

“HOUR OF POWER”: The Women of Color Empowerment Institute (WOCEI) will hold a Zoom meeting July 15, 7 p.m. Also, the July “Hour of Power” will feature Rashad Robinson from “Color Of Change,” July 18 at 10 a.m. Visit nationalwomenofcolor.com.

***

BLACK WORLD GUIDE: The Black Affairs Advisory Board, in conjunction with the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust, is accepting submissions for the 2020-2021 Black World Guide, to connect with Miami-Dade County’s African Diaspora Community. A digital version of the 2018-2019 guide is available at miamidade.gov/advocacy/library/black-world-guide.pdf for reference. Applications for inclusion in the guide must be submitted in the requested format and returned to Retha Boone-Fye, BAAB program director, by Friday, July 31.

CLICKURBAN BUSINESS DIRECTORY: The online directory is a cross between Angies List, Groupon and Yelp. Users can access the platform at theclickurban.com and add businesses directly.

***

DIGITAL BOOK CELEBRATING LEADERS: Following the recent launch of the Juneteenth Image Capsule (JIC) campaign – a future-forward, all-digital movement designed to comprehensively celebrate Black culture and Blackness – the initiative will continue with the inaugural blacklist100, a unique digital book spotlighting and celebrating 100 Black culture-makers and thought-leaders across various industries. Visit blacklist100.com.

***

VIRTUAL HEALING THE BLACK WOMAN: Aerica Karriem, founder of Black Online Therapy, has announced Healing The Black Woman Inside 2-Day Intensive, a weekend event focused on the empowerment and elevation of the black and brown woman, has moved online and will be held as a virtual event during the covid pandemic, Aug.1-2. To register visit bit.ly/healingtheblackwoman2020.

***

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com